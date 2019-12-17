Mayo venue for inaugural ‘Blue Light Summit’ 

The inaugural emergency services seminar and exhibition; ‘Blue Light Summit’ will take place at Breaffy House Resort, Castlebar, Co. Mayo on 27th and 28th March 2020.

The two-day event is a combined seminar and exhibition show for the emergency and voluntary services sectors, known as the ‘blue light’ services and for community first responders, private EMS providers and security services.

The event is supported by Mayo County Council, National Ambulance Service, Mayo Fire & Rescue Service and An Garda Síochána and is being coordinated by Emergency Times.

Registered delegates will have an opportunity to visit their own, and other exhibition areas of interest where they can attend various workshops, seminars, demonstrations and training & skills programmes; all of which are delivered by nationally recognised, standard and professional course providers and training instructors.

In addition to the learning element of the summit, another key aspect of the ‘Blue Light Summit’ is the trade & exhibition show. This area is a must visit to every delegates as it provides a unique opportunity for them to meet with the suppliers, manufacturers and developers of the various PPE, equipment, tools, vehicles, IT, Communications and HazMat materials etc, all of which are used on a daily basis by personnel and volunteers within the ‘blue light’ services as part of their role.

Welcoming the ‘Blue Light Summit’ to Mayo, Superintendent Kevin Gately, Garda Community Engagement said personnel ‘need to keep abreast of the latest innovations and technologies’. “Emergency and voluntary service personnel collaborate and network on a regular basis and it is essential that we continue to incorporate the voluntary sector into the front-line responses in the event of major incidents or accidents, exceptional and severe weather occurrences or complex searches for example. Their experiences, knowledge and equipment go so far in assisting the Principal Response Agencies when its needed and aside from that, the voluntary rescue services too who are unique in what they do, whether it’s on water, flat-land, cliff or mountains.

When called to assist An Garda Síochána, we need to be assured that voluntary personnel are trained, competent and capable in carrying out their role and it is great to see that they are indeed, and up-to-speed and I think the Blue Light Summit will allow us all, not just the voluntary sector, but gardaí, fire, ambulance and everyone else; to keep abreast of the latest innovations and technologies in carrying out our own roles.”

Emergency Medical Service has advanced even more in recent times with new technologies and equipment to assist doctors, nurses, consultants, paramedics and medical professionals of all levels in how they work to save lives, and the ambulance service itself is also seeing those technological changes.

Martin Dunne, Director of the HSE National Ambulance Service said: “This is a wonderful new initiative which showcases the work that the emergency and voluntary services across the state do in the delivery of public safety on a daily basis. This Summit will also give people the opportunity to meet in more of an informal way to allow services get to know, understand and share their experiences coupled with the education and showing of the innovative equipment available and used by these services whilst delivering lifesaving care. We look forward to a very positive two days and wish this initiative every success.”

Firefighters and the fire and rescue service continue to face challenging times with climate change, environmental issues and technological advances. Mayo Fire & Rescue Service says, ‘enhanced collaboration is an essential ingredient to the successful outcome of any incident’.

Acting Chief Fire Officer Tony Shevlin, Mayo County Council said: “Mayo Fire & Rescue Service are delighted to be associated with the emergency services seminar and extend a warm welcome to all emergency & voluntary services. The seminar brings all sectors of the Principal Response and Voluntary Emergency Services together with the one and same goal, to network, learn and collaborate.

As things change and evolve in today’s world, so too must the emergency services and we need to keep up-to-date and up-to-speed with new technologies, trends, equipment and vehicles in dealing with the various types of incidents we respond to. Enhanced collaboration is an essential ingredient to the successful outcome of any incident and the seminar will afford all participating an opportunity to learn more about what other services do and more importantly how we can all collaborate and work together if and when we are called to do so.”

The ‘Blue Light Summit’ will cater for all services and provide an opportunity to Network, Learn and Collaborate. More information can be found on www.bluelightsummit.ie