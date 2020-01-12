Clare on alert as Storm Brendan approaches

⚠️A STATUS ORANGE wind warning is in place ahead of the arrival of #StormBrendan tomorrow morning. We are advising passengers to check with your airline for the most up-to-date flight info before travelling to the airport. We will keep you updated. Thank you 😊 pic.twitter.com/Xw1Qd7pB2r — Shannon Airport (@ShannonAirport) January 12, 2020

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange weather warning for the entire country including Clare.

The weather service has updated its original alert warning that: “As Storm Brendan tracks to the northwest of Ireland, southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts generally up to 130 km/h, higher in exposed areas.”

“There is a significant risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of high spring tides and storm surge,” Met Éireann has warned.

The warning, issued at 3.00pm today, will come into effect at 5.00am on Monday and remain in place until 9.00pm (Monday).

Meanwhile, a marine warning has also been issued which will affect the Clare coast.

Met Éireann has said: “Gale force 8 to storm force 10 southerly winds will develop overnight and on Monday morning on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea. Winds will reach violent storm force 11 at times from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Malin Head.”

The Road Safety Authority (RSA), is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads tomorrow while the weather warning is in place.

The following advice is being given to motorists:

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds.

Beware of objects being blown onto the road. Expect road conditions to change quickly in high winds so reduce your speed.

Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.

Drivers should allow extra space allow between themselves and vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

Motorists should also be aware that cyclists may need more road space than normal due to flooding, fallen debris and wind gusts. Give them plenty of space to navigate any obstacles that may be in front of them

Drive with dipped headlights at all times.

If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. They may also have trees or braches that have fallen that may not be visible.

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic.

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance – this helps to dry the brakes.

Advice to Pedestrians, Cyclists and motorcyclists:

In areas affected by the Orange Warnings pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists should consider delaying or cancelling any planned trip

In other areas they should keep safe by making sure you can be seen. Wear bright clothing with reflective armbands or a reflective belt.

Take extra care when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions as a sudden gust of wind could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Walk on a footpath, where possible and not in the street. If there is a footpath and it is safe to use, look out for falling debris from above, especially in urban areas.

Walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

Cyclist should ensure that they and their bike are visible to other road users by investing in a good set of front and rear lights (white at the front, red at the back) and by wearing clothes that help you be seen on your bike such as bright and light reflective items.

