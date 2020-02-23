Man killed in East Clare collision

Gardaí at Henry Street, Limerick are appealing for witnesses following a single-vehicle fatal traffic collision in Co Clare.

At approximately 3am a man in his 30s was fatally injured when the car he was driving left the road and struck a wall. The collision occurred on the R465 at Roo East between Ardnacrusha and Broadford. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. It’s understood he was the sole occupant of the car.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick and the local Coroner has been notified. The crash site and car have been preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local Scenes of Crime Officers. The road is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place.