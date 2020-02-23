Man killed in East Clare collision

Man killed in East Clare collision

By Pat Flynn -
SHARE

Gardaí at Henry Street, Limerick are appealing for witnesses following a single-vehicle fatal traffic collision in Co Clare.

At approximately 3am a man in his 30s was fatally injured when the car he was driving left the road and struck a wall. The collision occurred on the R465 at Roo East between Ardnacrusha and Broadford. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. It’s understood he was the sole occupant of the car.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick and the local Coroner has been notified. The crash site and car have been preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local Scenes of Crime Officers. The road is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling the R465 between Ardnacrusha and Broadford around the time of the collision, to contact them at Henry Street Garda Station 061-212400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
SHARE
Pat Flynn
Chief Reporter Pat Flynn has worked as a journalist for almost 30 years. His career began during the late 1980s when, like many aspiring radio presenters of the time, he worked for local pirate radio stations in Clare and Limerick. Pat joined Clare FM in 1990 where he worked as researcher initially and later presented several different programmes including the station's flagship current affairs programme. He was also the station's News Editor and Deputy Controller of Programmes. Despite leaving in 2003 to pursue a career as a freelance journalist, he continues to work with the station to this day. As well as being the Clare Herald’s Chief Reporter Pat is also freelance journalist and broadcaster, contributing to Ireland’s national newspapers and is a regular contributor to national broadcasters.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY