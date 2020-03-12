Clare County Council service update re: COVID-19

Following the Government’s announcement of new measures to minimise the spread of COVID-19, Clare County Council has confirmed that local authority offices, cultural facilities, and sports and recreation buildings will be closed to the public from 6:00pm today (Thursday, 12 March 2020) until 29 March 2020.

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive of Clare County Council, said, “The Local Authority is taking actions we believe are appropriate to minimise the spread of the virus.”

“Council staff will present for work to ensure a continuity of service across our key operations,” he added.

Mr. Dowling said the Local Authority’s Crisis Management Team will continue to meet on an ongoing basis as well as liaise with Government Departments and agencies across the Mid West Region.

List of closed Council-supported facilities:

Áras Contae an Chláir, Ennis

Municipal District Offices in Shannon, Kilrush, Ennistymon, Scarriff and Shannon

All public branch libraries

Local Studies Centre and Library HQ

County Museum

Cultúrlann Sweeney Kilkee

glór

EASI Studio in Ennis / Tulla Stable Studios

Courthouse Gallery Ennistymon

Active Ennis Leisure Complex

Clare Dog Shelter

Waterpark House, Ennis

All public toilet facilities

Ennis Fire Station Public Office

Recycling and Transfer Stations – Ballyduffbeg, Ennis, Lisdeen, Shannon and Scarriff

The public grounds at Active Kilrush and Active Ennis John O’Sullivan Park, Lees Road, will remain open.

The Planning Department will continue to accept and process planning applications received by post. Third Party observations can be received by post and/or email.

Motor Tax renewals can continue to be processed online by applicants or alternatively, renewal applications may be forwarded by post.

The Fire Department will continue to accept and process fire safety certificate and disability access applications received by post.

Clare County Council’s Digital Hubs in Kilrush, Ennistymon, Feakle and Miltown Malbay will remain open to users.

Members of the public with additional queries regarding Clare County Council services should contact 065-6821616 or customerservices@clarecoco.ie.