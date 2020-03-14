Doolin Surfest returns for second year

Doolin Surfest, a surf and music and film festival hosted by Hotel Doolin in Co. Clare, is set to return this year for the second time.

The event, which celebrates the passion and talent of Ireland’s surfing community and offers attendees the chance to learn more about the West of Ireland’s connection to the ocean, will take place from March 20th to 22nd.

Surfest will also host various competitions, sponsored by Red Bull, bringing to a close a year’s worth of surfing by awarding surfing talent for their achievements. The titles of ‘Biggest Wave of the Year’, ‘Ride of the Year’ and ‘Wipeout of the Year’ are up for grabs, with the winner in each category awarded €1000 and a commemorative sculpture.

In addition, The Shorties, a short film competition will see hundreds of surfers, body boarders, wind surfers, stand-up paddle boarder and kite boarders enter short films of themselves in action on the waves over the last year with one being awarded €2000 and a commemorative sculpture. All competitions are open for entry until March 15th and entrants simply send their videos to the festival for consideration.

The weekend also boasts an incredible programme of events, all set against the incredible backdrop of the Wild Atlantic Way, including a surfer’s market, bouldering, foraging, yoga, cliff walks, sea swims and pier jumps, along with:

A Wim Hof Method Workshop. Also known as The Iceman, Hof is an extreme athlete noted for his ability to withstand freezing temperatures

Sustainably-inspired food creations from chef & writer, Finn Ní Fhaoláin

Live music from much-loved Irish acts, DJ Kormac and King Kong Company-

Wetsuit repair stand encouraging surfers to prolong the lifecycle of their surfing equipment-

Panel discussions with leading surfers and environmentalists and Q&As with pro Red Bull surfers

Weekend tickets are priced at just €59pp and can be purchased from doolinfestivals.ie