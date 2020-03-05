Gardaí seek help locating Corofin teenager

By Pat Flynn -
Gardaí in Ennistymon are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 13-year-old boy.

Prince Sam Shonibare went missing from his home in Corofin earlier today.

He is described as approximately 5ft 5 in height, of slim build with brown eyes and short black hair. It is not known what Prince was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information in relation to his whereabouts or who can assist Gardaí in locating Prince is asked to contact Ennistymon Garda Station on +353657072180, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Pat Flynn
