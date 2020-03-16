UL Hospitals Group to curtail outpatient radiology 

By Pat Flynn -
UL Hospitals Group is curtailing outpatient radiology services from Wednesday March 18th for an initial period of four weeks.

In a statement this evening, ULHG said: “The decision has been taken in the interests of patient safety, and UL Hospitals Group regrets the inconvenience to patients and their loved ones at this time.

All GP-referred outpatient x-ray (plain film imaging) appointments have been postponed at University Hospital Limerick (UHL). X-ray services will continue as normal, for now, at Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s Hospitals.”

Patients who are currently scheduled for x-ray appointments at UHL will be contacted by telephone and offered an appointment in Croom Hospital.

Non-urgent CT, MRI and ultrasound outpatient imaging is being postponed in UHL, Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s Hospitals.

Outpatient obstetric ultrasound imaging will continue in University Maternity Hospital Limerick for now.

All non-urgent outpatient and day-case image-guided procedures have been postponed across our sites.

We would like to reassure the public that radiology appointments are postponed, not cancelled. UL Hospitals will, in time, image every patient that has been affected by these service curtailments.

All postponed appointments will be tracked, and affected patients will be contacted by our administrative staff and advised of postponements, or (in the case of GP-referred outpatient x-rays) offered an appointment in Croom.

However, it should be noted that amid the current rapidly evolving clinical situation, it may be necessary to suspend all outpatient imaging services at short notice.

We are grateful to the public for their patience and cooperation regarding disruption to our services at this difficult time.

 

