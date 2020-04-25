Dalo appointed County Champion with Covid outreach programme

Clare Hurling Legend and RTE pundit Anthony Daly has been appointed by Irish Rural Link as the role of “County Champion” one of 31 across Ireland who are currently working with community, voluntary and sporting organisations in the delivery of the COVID-19 Community Outreach (CCO) programme.

Following the announcement of new COVID-19 emergency measures, a new national initiative was launched to link and support the work of thousands of community and voluntary organisations who are responding to meet the needs of the most vulnerable people in our communities, including people who are advised to ‘cocoon’.

The initiative, COVID-19 Community Outreach (CCO) is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and is coordinated by The Wheel, the national association of charities, and Irish Rural Link, the national network representing the interest of rural communities.

The aim of COVID-19 Community Outreach is to make sure that vulnerable people — such as older people, people with long-term medical conditions, and people with additional needs — have access to the highest quality information and support in the safety of their homes.

Commenting on the launch of COVID-19 Community Outreach, Seamus Boland, CEO of Irish Rural link said, Community groups in Co. Clare are mobilising to support people in their local areas. COVID-19 Community Outreach will link and support these organisations to make sure that their assistance is directed where it is most needed and that nobody is left behind.”

Deirdre Garvey CEO of The Wheel added, “We have already deployed a Community Champion in each of the 31 Local Authority. As members of your Local Authority’s COVID-19 forum, the Community Champions will play a key role in coordinating local community supports.”

The role of the Community Campions is to:

Disseminate accurate information throughout their local area, with a particular emphasis on hard-to-reach and vulnerable audiences;

Support and further mobilise existing volunteer efforts, to ensure safe and effective non-medical services using best-practice guidelines;

Identify emerging gaps in community services and communicate them promptly to relevant Government sources; and

Liaise with Local Authorities and relevant regional services to ensure that people recovering at home or returning from hospital receive necessary social supports.

Speaking today after his appointment, Anthony Daly said he is honoured to have been asked to work as part of the National Community Outreach Programme and acknowledges the great work currently being carried out by the GAA, Local and National Charities, community and voluntary organisations, agencies and local authority who are currently supporting vulnerable people in the community.

He went on to say, “We all realise the importance of adhering to HSE guidelines and that the lockdown at the moment is to protect the most vulnerable in our society. However, we acknowledge that it is very difficult for people who are cocooned or in isolation, so we are all trying to work together to provide basic supports and assistance at this time. I have no doubt but that communities all across Clare will continue to provide the care and supports that are needed and I look forward to supporting their work. We need to ensure that we look after our families, our neighbours, our communities in this time of need and we need to all work together to achieve this. If any individual or organisation wishes to get involved with our efforts, please contact me directly.”

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive of Clare County Council and Chairman of the Clare Covid-19 Community Response Forum, has expressed his warm welcome to Anthony Daly on his appointment to the Forum as Community Champion.

Anthony expressed his “commitment to work with the Forum, its two sub-committees and the team supporting the Community Response”. He highlighted the importance of “working in partnership and co-operation with the various community and voluntary groups whose volunteers, at parish level, respond to those in need of shopping, prescriptions, meals and other assistance”.

In welcoming the new Community Champion, Mayor of Clare, Cllr Clare Colleran Molloy, also praised the volunteers working locally and the collaborative approach of all organisations at county level seeking to serve the needs of vulnerable persons.

About The Wheel

The Wheel is Ireland’s national association of charities, community and voluntary organisations, and social enterprises. With over 1,700 members, it is the largest representative body for the sector. Visit www.wheel.ie for more information.

About Irish Rural Link

Irish Rural Link is the national network for community groups in disadvantaged and marginalised rural areas. It represents their interests by highlighting problems, advocating appropriate policies, and sharing experiences and examples of good practice. Visit www.irishrurallink.ie for more information.