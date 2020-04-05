Gardaí urge public to continue to observe health guidelines

By Pat Flynn -
Gardaí operating a Covid-19 checkpoint in Ennis – Photo: © Pat Flynn 2020

Gardaí are reminding the public of the importance of continuing to observe the Covid-19 health guidelines as the country continues to curb the spread of the virus.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: “We want to thank people for the high level of compliance with the health guidelines. It is vital that continues today and for the rest of the time they are due to be in place. By working together and keeping to the HSE advice, we can flatten the curve and save lives.”

Deputy Twomey added that people should continue to stay home, exercise within 2km of their home, and practice social distancing.

“The HSE guidelines are designed to ensure that we stop the spread of COVID-19 and we reduce the risk to our friends and families. It is in all our interests that they are adhered to,” said Deputy Twomey.

Deputy Commissioner Twomey chairs An Garda Síochána’s National COVID-19 Co-Ordination Centre. The Centre, which is based at Garda Headquarters, co-ordinates the organisation’s strategic response to COVID-19.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn in Ennis on Friday – Photo: © Pat Flynn 2020 

On Friday, Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn visited Covid-19 checkpoints in Co Clare. Mr Finn, who was recently appointed to head up the Garda Southern Region, was visiting the division to meet members of the force.

Pat Flynn
Chief Reporter Pat Flynn has worked as a journalist for almost 30 years. His career began during the late 1980s when, like many aspiring radio presenters of the time, he worked for local pirate radio stations in Clare and Limerick. Pat joined Clare FM in 1990 where he worked as researcher initially and later presented several different programmes including the station's flagship current affairs programme. He was also the station's News Editor and Deputy Controller of Programmes. Despite leaving in 2003 to pursue a career as a freelance journalist, he continues to work with the station to this day. As well as being the Clare Herald’s Chief Reporter Pat is also freelance journalist and broadcaster, contributing to Ireland’s national newspapers and is a regular contributor to national broadcasters.

