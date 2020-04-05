Gardaí urge public to continue to observe health guidelines

Gardaí are reminding the public of the importance of continuing to observe the Covid-19 health guidelines as the country continues to curb the spread of the virus.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: “We want to thank people for the high level of compliance with the health guidelines. It is vital that continues today and for the rest of the time they are due to be in place. By working together and keeping to the HSE advice, we can flatten the curve and save lives.”

Deputy Twomey added that people should continue to stay home, exercise within 2km of their home, and practice social distancing.

“The HSE guidelines are designed to ensure that we stop the spread of COVID-19 and we reduce the risk to our friends and families. It is in all our interests that they are adhered to,” said Deputy Twomey.

Deputy Commissioner Twomey chairs An Garda Síochána’s National COVID-19 Co-Ordination Centre. The Centre, which is based at Garda Headquarters, co-ordinates the organisation’s strategic response to COVID-19.

On Friday, Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn visited Covid-19 checkpoints in Co Clare. Mr Finn, who was recently appointed to head up the Garda Southern Region, was visiting the division to meet members of the force.