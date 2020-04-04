Guard of honour for veteran Scarriff firefighter

Despite the severe restrictions introduced in an effort to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus, funerals continue to take place across Ireland with strict guidelines dictating how they should be conducted.

While the nation has been forced to adapt, the government has said the regulations aim to ensure that families are able to bury their loved ones in a respectful manner, while insuring that all involved including mourners, funeral directors and clergy are protected from Covid-19.

Earlier today, one such funeral took place in Co Clare where friends, neighbours and former colleagues of a veteran firefighter were unable to attend his mass or burial.

In line with government and the HSE guidelines, the funeral mass and burial of former firefighter Edward (Eddie) Moloney were held in private.

Serving and former members of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service provided a guard of honour for their former colleague as his funeral cortege passed his old fire station.

As fire service personnel lined up outside their station on the Connaught Road, neighbours stepped out of their homes onto the street as a mark of respect. Eddie lived on the Connaught Road just yards from the station where he served for almost three decades.

Eddie Moloney was one of three brothers to serve with Scarriff fire service in East Clare. His brother Ger had reached the rank of station officer before he retired while another brother, Joe, was a sub station officer on retirement.

Eddie, who served as a retained firefighter between 1972 and 1999, was also well-known in the community as caretaker at the local GAA field in Scarriff.

Like many who have been affected by the strict new regulations, families can only wait until it is safe to hold alternative services to celebrate the lives of their loved ones. A memorial mass to celebrate Eddie’s life will be held at a later date.