Search continues for fatal stabbing weapon

A search is continuing in Ennis today for the weapon believed to have been used in a fatal stabbing incident yesterday.

A 32-year-old man, named locally as Eoin Boylan, died following an altercation at Gordon Drive in Ennis.

Gardaí were called to a “serious assault that occurred between two men” at around 3.00pm. One of the men suffered serious injuries while the other is understood to have left the area. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his late 30s later presented himself at Ennis Garda station where he was arrested in connection with the incident. He is being detained under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984. It’s understood he’s a non-Irish national.

This morning, the Clare Garda Divisional Search Team commenced an operation to try and locate the weapon used in the fatal attack.

Gardaí first searched the area in the immediate vicinity of where the incident occurred including green areas, house gardens and driveways as well as possible routes along which the alleged attacker is understood to have left the scene.

Members of the divisional Crime Scene Investigation unit were also on hand to photograph and document any evidence that might be found.

Shortly before 11.00am, Gardaí located what’s understood to be a knife in thick scrub on the side of the road. The knife was photographed in situ before being recovered, placed in an evidence bag and taken away for analysis.

There is no indication at this time however whether this is the knife that was used in the alleged attack. In the meantime, the search of area is continuing and could last for most of the day.

The Garda Dog Unit also assisted members with their search while Clare Civil Defence was requested to provide assistance after an object was spotted in the River Fergus close to the scene. After a search of the area by members, nothing was found.

The search later continued along the route believed to have been taken by the alleged attacker.

Gardaí are also awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination which is due to be carried out today at University Hospital Limerick by the State Pathologist Dr. Margaret Bolster.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who were in the area of Cloughleigh Estate/Gordon Drive, Ennis on Tuesday afternoon between 2.30pm and 3.30pm and who can assist them in this investigation to contact them.

A spokesman said: “We are also asking any road users who may have camera footage that would assist Gardaí, to come forward. They can contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

Meanwhile, Members of Banner Martial Arts and Fitness asked the public to bring a note and candle to their premises in memory of the victim. Mr Boylan was a popular member of the club.

Management at the club said their Facebook page: “Leave the note in our postbox and lay the candle in front of our door. If you did not know Eoin well enough to write a note, please just leave a candle. We will collect all the memories into a book and deliver them to his family. On the day of his burial (tba) we will light all of the candles in his memory. Thank you.”