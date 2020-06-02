Clare Green Schools receive 32 Green Flags

The 2019/2020 academic year marks the 23rd year of the An Taisce Green Schools programme in Ireland.

During May, 32 Clare schools were awarded the Green Flag for their work on the themes of Litter & Waste, Energy, Water, Travel, Biodiversity and Global Citizenship, with four schools receiving a Green Flag for the first time.

Róisín Ní Gháirbhíth, Green Schools Travel Officer, An Taisce, said: “Despite the temporary closure of schools in March, the dedication of schools to submit their online Green Flag application after a two-year effort to create sustainable environments in their schools was both poignant and exceptional. The Green Schools staff who have been recently processing applications have been overwhelmed by the high standard and inspired by the positive actions taking place all over the county. I wish to extend congratulations to all Green Schools students, school staff and families who helped schools in achieving and renewing the Green Flag 2020.”

Green Schools is operated by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce in partnership with Clare County Council. It is a long-term environmental education and awareness programme where schools contribute to protect and improve our environment as well as mitigate the effects of climate change in their locality.

Karen Foley, Environmental Awareness Officer, Clare County Council, said: “To date, 96 primary schools, 17 secondary schools and three preschools from across County Clare have received Green Flags. For a school to receive a Green School award is a fantastic achievement. I am continuously impressed by the dedication and the amazing activities and projects by Green Schools each year and look forward to working with and supporting students and teachers again soon.”