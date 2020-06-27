New opening hours at Clare County Council offices

Clare County Council has confirmed new opening hours and procedures will apply at customer service desks at local authority office locations from Monday, 29th June.

Áras Contae an Chláir, Ennis: 9:00am to 1:00pm, and by appointment from 1:00pm to 5:00pm (access via car park at rear of building)

Killaloe Municipal District (MD) office, Scarriff: 9:30am to 1:00pm, and by appointment from 1:00pm to 4:00pm

West Clare MD offices, Ennistymon and Kilrush: 10:00am to 1:00pm, and by appointment from 1:00pm to 4:00pm

Shannon MD office: 9:30am to 1:00pm, and by appointment from 1:00pm to 4:00pm

These opening hours will apply Monday-Friday. Access will be managed at all times to control numbers and a queueing system will be in operation to ensure physical distancing in accordance with public health guidelines. The public are asked to comply with all measures in place and to be mindful of the public health guidelines when visiting Council offices.

Where services can be delivered by telephone, email, post or online, Clare County Council strongly encourages people to avail of these options to reduce the numbers attending at Council offices. The public are reminded that motor tax services are available online at www.motortax.ie.

For further information, please contact our Customer Services team on (065) 6821616, email customerservices@clarecoco.ie or visit http://www.clarecoco.ie/services/