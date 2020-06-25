Refurbishment of public toilets at cliffs visitor centre

Clare County Council has approved the commencement of work on the complete refurbishment of all toilet facilities within the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Centre (CoMVC).

County Clare contractor Jada Projects Ltd has been appointed to complete the project. Clare County Council signed the contract, which is valued at €208,444 ex VAT, on 3rd June, 2020.

The improvements include a full refit of the toilets on the ground floor and first floor. The works will see the unisex model that was in place revert to separate male and female toilet facilities. It is expected that the works will be completed in July 2020.

Mayor of Clare, Cllr Clare Colleran Molloy, said: “The toilet refurbishment will be a welcome improvement to facilities at the world-class visitor attraction. With 1.6m visitors to the cliffs in 2019, it is crucially important to maintain high standards of accessibility, convenience and hygiene in Visitor Centre facilities – perhaps now more than ever, given the public health requirements to combat Covid-19.”

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive, Clare County Council, said: “These improvements will ensure facilities are of a standard that is in line with visitor expectations. This is the first full upgrade since the Visitor Centre opened in 2007, so this project is timely.”