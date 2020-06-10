Shannon Group CEO appointed to the new task force

The CEO of Shannon Group Mary Considine has been appointed to the new expert taskforce for Aviation Recovery announced today by Shane Ross, Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport.

The Aviation Taskforce is charged with advising on a framework for promoting the return of aviation connectivity and aviation enterprises that are critical to supporting the wider economic recovery. The focus is on the immediate action required and further measures with a five-year outlook. It will prepare an Aviation Recovery Action Plan setting out recommendations for consideration by Government. The Action Plan should be concluded and submitted by July 10th.

Comprising leaders from across the aviation sector, with Union and Tourism representatives, the Aviation Taskforce will be chaired by Chris Horn, Venture Partner at Atlantic Bridge. The first meeting of the Taskforce will take place this Friday, 12th June.

In his announcement of the establishment of the body, Minister Ross said the recovery of the aviation sector is vital to the State and the economy’s recovery as a whole. He said that as an island economy built largely on international trade and foreign direct investment, aviation is the lifeline that connects us to the global economy. He added that the process of economic recovery as we emerge from this crisis will depend on the recovery of the aviation sector.

Commenting on her appointment, Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said: “As an airport operator, this is a very difficult and challenging time for us. The aviation sector globally has been devastated by the pandemic. Over the course of the last two months, like other airports all over the world, we have witnessed an almost total collapse of our airport traffic and revenues.

“The ability to rebuild in the aftermath of this pandemic is reliant on having strong airports. We know that strong airports help to stimulate a strong national economy. I am pleased to have been appointed to the Taskforce and while recovery will be slow, I look forward to working with the other members of the team and playing my part in helping to shape the plan for restarting aviation.”