Photographer Carsten publishes lockdown project

One of Ireland’s most published photographers and prolific author Carsten Krieger has just published his first e-book.

Carsten, who is best known for books like ‘This is the Burren’ and ‘Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way’, found himself – like many others – faced with the restrictions of the Covid-19 lockdown earlier this year.

Unable to work, he assigned himself to go out every day and make a few images within his 2km/5km travel radius. ‘Silent Spring’ is the result of these daily excursions, an intimate and personal view of the natural world.

‘Silent Spring’ is a 93-day journey exploring the nature of the Loop Head Peninsula in West Clare from the spring equinox to the summer solstice.

The e-book can be downloaded for free from Carsten’s websites here and here.

About Carsten:

Carsten Krieger is a professional photographer and author based in West Clare.

In 2002 he moved from his native Germany to permanently settle in a small village on the western fringes of Ireland and made the switch from being a paediatric nurse to full time photographer.

In 2006 he published his first book The Fertile Rock followed by The West of Ireland in 2009.

Today Carsten is one of Ireland’s most published photographers and his work is featured in numerous of books including the highly acclaimed Heritage Trees of Ireland, Ireland’s Coast and the bestselling Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way. His work has also been featured in numerous print and online magazines like Ireland of the Welcomes, Outdoor Photography, Burren Insight, Popular Photography and others.

Although Carsten is mainly known for his landscape work he has been undertaken commercial assignments for clients like Tourism Ireland, The Burren and Cliffs of Moher Geopark and The Tree Council of Ireland that covered a variety of topics from outdoor sports and portraits to architecture and food. He is also contributing photographer for the international Meet Your Neighbours project.

Over the years Carsten has also become a prolific writer. He has been a contributing writer for dpreview and slrlounge, is responsible for the text in most of his books and is currently working on a number of photography and nature guides as well as photography tuition books in English and in German.

Recently Carsten launched his latest major project Ireland’s Nature Stories that brings him back to his roots as a nature and conservation photographer.