Update: Save Our Shannon rally postponed

A rally due to be held in Ennis this weekend to highlight the importance of Shannon Airport to the region amid grave concerns about its future, has been called off.

The Save Our Shannon Airport rally was due to take place in the county town on Saturday. Organisers now say the event has been called off following advice from Gardaí relating to Covid-19 social distancing regulations.

The event had previously been approved by Gardaí however that was before the government postponed moving to Phase 4 of the roadmap to reopening the country.

Speakers were to include the Shannon Campaigner, Michael McNamara T.D., Michael Vaughan Former President and member of Irish Hotel Federation) and Karen O’Loughlin (SIPTU).

The event is scheduled to take place on September 5th while confirmed of that date is expected later.

A spokesman had said: “We believe in a fully functioning and active Shannon Airport. Shannon was not included in the Plan for Government and the Taskforce for Aviation Report is unclear. Ireland requires a clear Aviation policy. We are a nation island, and desperately need connectivity with the world.”

“Shannon is vital for the economic recovery of the mid-west including tourism and has been neglected by successive governments in favour of Dublin Airport. Aer Lingus, American

Airlines, independent and European airlines should be encouraged to use Shannon.”