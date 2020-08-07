€80k drugs seizure at Shannon Airport

As a result of routine operations, Custom’s Revenue officers seized over 4kgs of suspected herbal cannabis from three different parcels at Shannon Airport.

The illegal drugs have an estimated value of over €80,000 and were discovered in three separate parcels. Two of the parcels, which originated from the Netherlands, contained 1kg of herbal cannabis each concealed within pillows.

The third parcel, which originated from Italy and was declared as ‘garden products’, contained 2kgs of the illegal drug. All three parcels were destined for addresses in Limerick City and County.

Investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing routine operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.