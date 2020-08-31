Man dies in apparent tragic accident in Ennis

A man has died after he suffered injuries in an apparent fall at an apartment complex in Co Clare.

The alarm was raised at around 1.20am today when a 33-year-old man was found unresponsive on the ground at the Mill Road apartments in Ennis town. Ambulance paramedics and Gardaí responded to the scene where they found a man lying on the ground with fatal injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area was sealed off pending completion of a technical examination while the man’s body was later removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be carried out on Tuesday.

The scene was sealed off pending completion of a technical examination while Gardaí are continuing their inquiries into what, at this time, appears to be have been a tragic accident. Investigating officers canvassed the local area for CCTV footage which might help them with their probe into the incident.

It’s understood however that the man may have been attempting to climb in a window in an effort to gain access to his apartment when he fell. This is believed to be one of the possibilities that Gardaí are investigating.

Superintendent Brendan McDonagh of Ennis confirmed officers are following a number of lines of inquiry but that at this stage, the incident appears to have been a tragic accident.

Supt’ McDonagh has asked anyone who was in the area and observed activity in our around the apartment complex to come forward if they have any information that might help with the Garda investigation.

“We’re following a number of lines in inquiry and we have certain inquiries still to make. Everything would point to a tragic accident at this time but we’ll wait for the medical report before making a determination on that,” Supt’ McDonagh added.

Ennis Gardaí can be contacted on 065 6848100 while the Garda confidential line is 1800 666 111.