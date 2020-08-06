Rescue services deal with multiple incidents

Emergency services have dealt with a number of incidents across Co Clare this afternoon.

A rescue operation was mounted this afternoon after a number of people got into difficulty in a river near Ruan. The alarm was raised at around 5.00pm when it was reported that as many as five kayakers were experiencing problems.

The incident happened on the River Fergus where it enters Dromore Lake. It’s understood one of the kayaks capsized and the others went to help their friend.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station, including specially trained swift-water rescue technicians, were sent to the scene along with ambulance paramedics and Gardaí. The Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter Rescue 115 was also tasked to the incident along with the Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard. Both were stood down once it was confirmed that all persons were accounted for.

It’s understood that the group of five male teenagers managed to make to safety and were assessed at the scene by ambulance paramedics. All are said to have had a lucky escape but were uninjured.

Fire service personnel entered the water and recovered the kayaks. It’s understood the kayakers had a lucky escape as the river was swollen from recently heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, a teenage girl is recovering in hospital after she became unwell after swimming at Clahane near Liscannor today.

The girl had been swimming with friends and is understood to have lost consciousness several times after leaving the water. Her friends became concerned and raised the alarm.

The National Ambulance Service and Irish Coast Guard mobilised resources to the incident. Two doctors are also understood to have attended and helped care for the girl until an ambulance arrived.

The Cork-based Irish Community Rapid Response charity air ambulance was requested to assist. The girl was assessed at the scene by paramedics but it was decided that she be transported to hospital by road. She was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

Soon afterwards, the Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard was requested to respond to Gleninagh Mountain in North Clare after a walker became disoriented and lost their way.

The walker was located by Coast Guard members and escorted safely off the mountain.