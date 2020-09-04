Covid-19 Stability Fund boost for Clare groups

Six organisations across Clare are to benefit from €186,206 worth of funding under the third tranche of the Government’s Covid-19 Stability Fund.

The local organisations that will benefit from this round of funding under the scheme include:

*Clare Suicide Bereavement Support (€5,751);

*Sláinte an Chláir Clare Cancer Support (€58,298);

*Clarecare Limited (€74,194);

*Kildysart Community Forum Limited (€5,218);

*East Clare Community Co-op Society (€33,206);

*Crusheen Community Centre CLG (€9,539).

The funding was announced by Minister for Social Protection, Rural and Community Development and the Islands, Heather Humphreys.

She said: “I’m delighted to announce a further tranche of funding – totalling €11m – under the Covid-19 Stability Fund. I am very aware of the valuable contribution of the Community and Voluntary sector in general. This is particularly the case as Ireland navigates its way through this pandemic.

“I hope that this funding will help to support these organisations to continue to provide their valuable services to the people most in need and support individuals and communities as we work our way through the impact of the pandemic.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the volunteers and community workers across the country who are providing their services in difficult circumstances ensuring that all our citizens are supported through this very difficult time and I look forward to the day when I can thank you in person,” Minister Humphreys said.

Clare Fine Gael Deputy Joe Carey also paid tribute to the groups, who he said are providing “critical services to those most vulnerable in communities across Clare”.

The Clarecastle-based Fine Gael TD added: “It is only right that we support them. Many of them have been experiencing short term cash flow issues due to the COVID-19 crisis and this funding will help with that.

The funding has been prioritised for those organisations which are most in need and have seen their trading and/or fundraising income drop significantly during the pandemic.”

Fianna Fáil TD for Clare Cathal Crowe said: “Six very worthy projects in the Banner County are benefitting from today’s announcement, which is fantastic to see.

These one-off cash injections will help with short term cash flow issues caused by the COVID-19 crisis. The work of all of these organisations is more critical now than ever before, as we navigate these uncertain times.”