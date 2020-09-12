East Clare Yoga community goes online

The East Clare Yoga Centre in Tuamgraney, Co. Clare has confirmed plans to re-open on Monday 14th September, after it was forced to suddenly close its yoga studio on 12th March due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Thanks to the support of the Ennis Local Enterprise Office, the centre has established a new online presence that will allow its community of teachers deliver eight live-streamed yoga classes directly from its yoga studio each week. There is a choice of beginner, active-aging and general level classes and a free try-out class is offered to all.

The new e-commerce website, designed by brand and design consultant Garrett Reil from Killaloe, will allow the local community – and those from further afield – book live-online yoga classes via their mobile phone, tablet or desktop computer.

The centre has invested in high-quality audio visual equipment so that those participating can clearly follow instruction. The online video conferencing app, Zoom, will be used to deliver the live classes and teachers will be able to clearly see everyone via the projection of the teacher’s computer screen onto the yoga studio wall.

Susanne Sturton, director and resident teacher, said: “We are very excited to, once again, offer our yoga classes to the community. Since the beginning of the pandemic and closure of our physical studio our teachers have all adapted to the new wave of online yoga instruction, attending regular live-online classes and workshops with senior teachers at home and abroad. Caroline, Doris, Ellen and myself look forward to bringing yoga classes directly from our small but beautiful studio here in east Clare to wherever you are!

We acknowledge that there are elements of the communal experience offered by physical in-studio classes that cannot be replaced by online classes. However, this new way of delivering yoga instruction online is our way of adapting to current challenges. We are encouraged knowing that this way of teaching and practising yoga is currently working well for others, not just in Ireland but in many other countries globally. It is, however, our hope that we will be able to resume physical in-studio classes when it is safe to do so,” Suzanne added.

For further details click here or visit the Facebook page.