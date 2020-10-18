Covid-19 Updates – October 2020

Previous Updates by Month

Monday, October 19th – 6.00pm – No further deaths but 1,031 new cases reported nationally

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have been 1,852 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 1,031 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 50,993.

*32 cases have been reported in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 1,030. *(Measured at midnight on 16/10/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 40 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. The median age of deaths was 81. *(Correct as of 21/08/20).

Sunday, October 18th – 5.40pm – 3 further deaths and 1,283 new cases reported nationally

The Department of Health has confirmed that 3 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have been 1,852 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 1,283 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 49,962.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 1,008. *(Measured at midnight on 16/10/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

*22 cases have been reported in Clare.

Saturday, October 17th – 6.00pm – 8 further deaths and 1,276 new cases reported nationally

The Department of Health has confirmed that 8 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. (1 of the deaths was in June; 2 in September and 5 in October)

There have been 1,849 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 1,276 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 48,678. (*5 previously confirmed cases have been declassified)

*32 new cases have been reported in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 976. *(Measured at midnight on 15/10/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Friday, October 16th – 5.35pm – 3 further deaths and 1,000 new cases reported nationally

The Department of Health has confirmed that 3 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have been 1,841 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 1,000 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 47,427. (*2 previously confirmed cases have been declassified)

*It’s understood that 12 of the cases confirmed today are in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 964. *(Measured at midnight on 14/10/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Thursday, October 15th – 6.10pm – 3 further deaths and 1205 new cases reported nationally

The Department of Health has confirmed that 3 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have been 1,838 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 1205 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 46,429. (*19 previously confirmed cases have been declassified)

*It’s understood that 13 of the cases confirmed today are in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 929. *(Measured at midnight on 12/10/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Wednesday, October 14th – 6.10pm – 5 further deaths and 1095 new cases reported nationally

The Department of Health has confirmed that 3 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have been 1,835 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 1095 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 45,243. (*11 previously confirmed cases have been declassified)

*There has been no confirmation of an exact figure for new cases in Clare. A statement has only said that 342 cases are spread across 21 counties including Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 929. *(Measured at midnight on 12/10/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Tuesday, October 13th – 6.25pm – 3 further deaths and 811 new cases reported nationally

The Department of Health has confirmed that 3 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have been 1,830 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 811 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 44,159. (*3 cases have been declassified)

**It is been confirmed that 22 of the cases reported yesterday are in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 890. *(Measured at midnight on 11/10/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Monday, October 12th – 6.40pm – 1 further death and 825 new cases reported nationally

The Department of Health has confirmed that 1 further person diagnosed with Covid-19 has died in Ireland.

There have been 1,827 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 825 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 43,351. (2 cases have been declassified)

*There has been no confirmation of an exact figure for new cases in Clare. A statement has only said that 310 cases are spread across 20 counties including Clare.

**It is now known that 30 of the cases confirmed yesterday are in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 868. *(Measured at midnight on 10/10/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Sunday, October 11th – 5.50pm – 2 further deaths and 814 new cases reported nationally

The Department of Health has confirmed that 2 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have been 1,826 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 814 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 42,528.

*There has been no confirmation of an exact figure for new cases in Clare. A statement has only said that 343 cases are spread across 21 counties including Clare.

**It is now known that 59 of the cases confirmed yesterday are in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 838. *(Measured at midnight on 09/10/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Saturday, October 10th – 6.40pm – 3 further deaths and 1,012 new cases reported nationally

The Department of Health has confirmed that 3 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have been 1,824 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 1,012 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 41,714. (1 case has been declassified)

*There has been no confirmation of an exact figure for new cases in Clare. A statement has only said that 441 cases are spread across 21 counties including Clare.

**It is now known that 21 of the cases confirmed yesterday are in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 779. *(Measured at midnight on 08/10/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Friday, October 9th – 6.10pm – 5 further deaths and 617 new cases reported nationally

The Department of Health has confirmed that 5 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have been 1,821 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths. (1 previously reported death has been declassified)

An additional 617 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 40,703.

*There has been no confirmation of an exact figure for new cases in Clare. A statement has only said that 247 cases are spread across 21 counties including Clare.

**It is now known that 31 of the cases confirmed yesterday are in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 758. *(Measured at midnight on 07/10/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Thursday, October 8th – 5.58pm – 1 further death and 506 new cases reported nationally

The Department of Health has confirmed that 1 further person diagnosed with Covid-19 has died in Ireland.

There have been 1,817 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 506 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 40,086. (*4 previously confirmed cases have been declassified)

*There has been no confirmation of an exact figure for new cases in Clare. A statement has only said that 244 cases are spread across 21 counties.

**20 cases reported yesterday are now known to be in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 727. *(Measured at midnight on 06/10/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Wednesday, October 7th – 5.55pm – 5 further deaths and 611 new cases reported nationally

The Department of Health has confirmed that 5 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have been 1,816 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 611 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 39,584.

*There has been no confirmation from NPHET of an exact figure for new cases in Clare. A statement has only said that 204 cases are spread across 21 counties including Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 707. *(Measured at midnight on 05/10/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Tuesday, October 6th – 6.25pm – 32 new cases of Covid-19 in Clare

The Department of Health has confirmed that 1 further person diagnosed with Covid-19 has died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,811 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 432 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 38,973. (8 cases have been declassified)

*32 new cases have been confirmed in Co Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 675. *(Measured at midnight on 04/10/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Monday, October 5th – 5.55pm – No confirmation of cases in Clare

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,810 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 518 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 38,549. (1 case has been declassified)

*The has been no confirmation from NPHET of any cases in Clare. A statement has only said that 216 cases are spread across 20 counties.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 643. *(Measured at midnight on 03/10/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Sunday, October 4th – 6.00pm – 17 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Clare

The Department of Health has confirmed that NO further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,810 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 364 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 38,032.

*17 new cases have been reported in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 626. *(Measured at midnight on 01/10/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Saturday, October 3rd – 6.20pm – 17 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Clare

The Department of Health has confirmed that 10 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. *8 deaths occurred prior to September.

There have now been 1,810 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths. (1 death have been declassified)

An additional 613 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 37,668. (8 cases have been denotified)

*17 new cases have been reported in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 609. *(Measured at midnight on 01/10/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Friday, October 2nd – 5.50pm – 9 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Clare

The Department of Health has confirmed that 1 further person diagnosed with Covid-19 has died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,801 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths. (6 deaths have been declassified)

An additional 470 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 37,063. (4 cases have been denotified)

*9 new cases have been reported in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 597. *(Measured at midnight on 30/09/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

Thursday, October 1st – 5.50pm – 14 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Clare

The Department of Health has confirmed that 4 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been 1,806 deaths associated with the virus to date. The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths. (2 deaths have been declassified)

An additional 442 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 36,597.

*14 new cases have been reported in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 600. *(Measured at midnight on 29/09/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

