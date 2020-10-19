Man hospitalised after fall in Ennistymon

A young man is recovering in hospital after he was injured in a “fall from a structure” in Co Clare on Sunday evening.

The man in his 20s had been with friends at a ruined castle on the Ennis road outside Ennistymon when the incident occurred at around 6.30pm. It’s understood the man had been climbing up the ruin when he lost his footing and fell.

National Ambulance Service (NAS) paramedics responded to the scene. Additional resources were also requested including units of Clare Fire and Rescue Service from nearby Ennistymon station and volunteer members of the Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard.

The Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, was also dispatched to the incident. The helicopter was stood down while en route to the scene.

The main Ennis to Ennistymon N85 road was closed for a time to allow emergency services deal with the incident.

The injured man was carried across a field to the main road and transported by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

It’s understood he had climbed up the ruins and fell about 10 feet to the ground. It’s believed he sustained fractures to a leg and arm as well as a gash to his head. The man is understood to be living in the Lahinch area.

