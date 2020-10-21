RSA Services and move to Level 5 restrictions

Under Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid19, effective from midnight for six weeks, the Government has classified some Road Safety Authority (RSA) services as essential services.

The Government has classed The Driver Testing Service, the National Driver Licence Service, the National Car Testing Service and the Commercial Vehicle Roadworthiness Testing Service as essential services. Please see below for specific details around each service. The Driver Theory Test service has not been categorised as an essential service.

Where services are continuing customers can be assured that they are being delivered in line with Government policy and health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID 19. We ask customers make sure you are aware of these restrictions before attending for appointments and please come prepared.

Driving Test

Under Covid19 Level 5 Government restrictions effective from midnight on Wednesday 21 October, for six weeks, you can attend your scheduled driving test appointment provided you are an essential worker involved in the provision of essential services or essential retail outlets. You can find details on what is included in the list of essential workers and retail outlets on www.gov.ie

The RSA does not hold details that would identify the employment status of any customers among those who have been given a test date to sit a driving test over the next six weeks, therefore we will not be cancelling any existing scheduled driving tests. It is a matter for each individual with a driving test date to satisfy themselves that they are involved in delivering an essential service or essential retail outlet.

We would ask that if you are not someone involved in the provision of essential services or essential retail outlets, that you please cancel your test appointment online using the webform provided. Do not call or email the RSA to cancel your test. This cancelled slot can then be given to someone who does fall under this category.

Customers who have an appointment for a driving test over the next six weeks, and who is an essential worker involved in the provision of essential services and retail outlets should attend their driving test as normal. Anyone looking for a new driving test appointment and falls into either of these categories should first apply for a driving test online and contact the RSA by emailing urgentdrivingtest@rsa.ie

Anyone travelling to a driving test centre to sit a driving test, and is an essential worker, is exempt from Level 5 travel restrictions. It may be useful to bring proof of your appointment if stopped by a member of An Garda Síochána on your way to sit your test.

National Driver Licence Service (NDLS)

Under Covid19 Level 5 Government restrictions effective from midnight on Wednesday 21 October, for six weeks, you can attend an appointment at an NDLS centre provided you are an essential worker involved in the provision of essential services or essential retail outlets. You can find details on what is included in the list of essential workers and retail outlets on www.gov.ie.

The RSA does not hold details that would identify the employment status of any customers among those who have a booking at an NDLS centre over the next six weeks, therefore we will not be cancelling any existing customer bookings.

Anyone who has an appointment at an NDLS centre over the next six weeks, and who is an essential worker involved in the provision of essential services and retail outlets should attend their appointment as normal.

Anyone travelling to an NDLS centre to apply for or renew their driving licence or learner permit and is an essential worker is exempt from Level 5 travel restrictions. It may be useful to bring proof of your appointment if stopped by a member of An Garda Síochána on your way to sit your test.

Anyone looking to book an appointment at an NDLS centre and who is an essential worker can do so on ndls.ie. We would ask that if you are not someone involved in the provision of essential services or essential retail outlets and you have a booking over the next six weeks, that you please cancel your booking on www.ndls.ie so the cancelled slot can be booked by an essential worker who needs to visit an NDLS centre. Please do not call or email the NDLS to cancel your test.

Customers are reminded that you can apply to renew your driving licence or permit online at www.ndls.ie if you have a Public Service Card (PSC) a verified MyGovID account and no supporting documentation is required with your application. The NDLS hopes to allow all application types to apply online by mid-November.

Those 70 years of age and over will be contacted directly by the NDLS and invited to renew their licence or permit by post.

Driver Theory Test (DTT)

The Government has not classified the Driver Theory Test (DTT) as an essential service therefore we must suspend the provision of the service in light of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

All Driver Theory Tests will be suspended following the conclusion of the last test today Wednesday 21 October 2020 for a period of six weeks.

Candidates who have a driver theory test scheduled up to 30 November 2020, will be contacted to notify them that their test will be rescheduled free of charge when the service resumes. Updates around the re-starting of tests will be published on www.theorytest.ie

National Car Test (NCT)

Under Level 5 Government restrictions which come into effect at midnight on Wednesday 21 October, for six weeks, the National Car Testing Service (NCTS) has been identified as an essential service. Anyone with an existing appointment to attend an NCT centre should attend as normal and is exempt from Level 5 travel restrictions. Vehicle owners requiring retests should attend at the NCT test centre as normal.

It may be useful to bring proof of your appointment if stopped by a member of An Garda Síochána on your way to your test.

Please note that as a result of the current health crisis cash will not be accepted at the NCT when making payment.

Commercial Vehicle Roadworthiness Testing (CVRT)

The Commercial Vehicle Roadworthiness Testing service (CVRT) has been identified as an essential service and centres remain open. Anyone with an appointment to attend a CVRT centre should attend as normal and are exempt from Level 5 travel restrictions.

It may be useful to bring proof of your appointment if stopped by a member of An Garda Síochána on your way to your test.

Approved Driving Instructor (ADI)

Approved Driving Instructors (ADIs) have been classified as providing an essential service. ADIs can continue to provide instruction during Level 5 to people who have a booking reserved to undergo a driving test (an appointment for a driving test). Details are available on www.gov.ie

RSA Enforcement Activity

RSA enforcement activities will be continuing as normal under Covid19 Level 5 restrictions.