Studio Sessions at glór presents Inspirations

Clare’s premier cultural venue has announced new November dates for its Inspirations traditional music concert series, and rescheduled dates for the cancelled October events.

glór has again teamed up with Paula Carroll of The West Wind the traditional music strand on Clare FM to curate ‘Inspirations’, a series of concerts where young stars of the traditional music world invite their own living musical heroes to perform with them.

Inspirations takes place in Theatre One in glór on Thursdays at 8pm and runs until December 3rd..

Concert guests for new November dates:

Sorcha Costello and Frankie Gavin – Thurs 5 Nov, 8.00pm

Pádraic Keane and Seán McKiernan- Thurs 19 Nov, 8.00pm

Rescheduled dates for cancelled October events:

Conor Connolly and Charlie Harris – Thurs 26 Nov, 8.00pm

Nuala Kennedy and Gerry O’ Connor – Thurs 3 Dec, 8.00pm

“Co. Clare is such a great place in which to work in traditional music,” says series curator Paula Carroll.

“The audiences are fantastic. They are knowledgeable and appreciative, and have sophisticated taste in music. Last year’s series ‘Words and Music’ sold out every night. We got through half of the sold out Spring series before the country went into lockdown. Our October concerts suffered from the Level Three restrictions. But we’re back bursting with optimism (!) with some new dates for November, and rescheduled dates for the October cancellations,” Paula added.

“For this series we’ve asked young musicians to tell us who their living musical heroes are, and then to invite them to do a concert with them. This one has really grabbed people’s imaginations!’ Carroll concludes,” she said.

About the musicians:

Fiddler Sorcha Costello, from Tulla, Co. Clare, comes from a family steeped in vernacular tradition. Through her grand-uncle Tony MacMahon, her mother and uncle Mary and Andrew MacNamara, she’s had an introduction to traditional music to be envied. Highly regarded as a performer, she is also a very talented teacher of music.

For fiddle influences she turns to fiery fiddle-master, Frankie Gavin. Founder of the iconic ‘De Danann’, Frankie has played with the greats from Stephane Grapelli to Elvis Costello, and added no small amount of humour and verve to Irish music life along the way! (Thurs 5 Nov 2020)

Piper Pádraic Keane was recognised for his brilliance at a very young age and awarded the TG4 Young Musician of the Year award in 2011. He comes from a family music dynasty that stretches from London to Galway and Waterford but has its origins with his grandfather, piper Tommy McCarthy, in West Clare.

Pádraic’s influence is the Connemara piper Seán McKiernan. Born in Boston, Seán came to settle in Ireland in 1965. He was greatly influenced by Willie Clancy and visited him several times. He received the TG4 Gradam Ceoil Traditional Musician of the Year award in 2010 and has in his turn been a powerful influece on a generation of young pipers. He studied classical music under Aloys Fleischmann and Seán Ó Riada in UCC, and taught piano in CIT Cork School of Music until his retirement in 2012. (Thurs 19 Nov 2020)

Accordionist Conor Connolly, from Ardrahan, Co. Galway, received the TG4 Gradam Ceoil for Young Musician of the Year in 2019. He comes straight from the Joe Cooley cradle of South Galway traditional music; a style much loved in Co. Clare. No surprise then that he selects accordion player Charlie Harris, as one of his chief mentors.

Charlie is also a past recipient of the TG4 Gradam Ceoil Traditional Musician of the Year award (2009), and is seen as one of the main carriers of that Cooley / South Galway style of accordion playing. (Thurs 26 Nov, 8.00pm)

Singer and fluteplayer Nuala Kennedy is originally from Dundalk but settled in Ennis with her family some 4 years ago. Nuala’s international career brings her to the main stage of many of the world’s biggest folk festivals. Fellow Dundalk man Gerry O’ Connor is her inspiration for this concert. Gerry is a fiddler, fiddle-maker and music producer who was taught by his mother, Rose.

Fiddle playing in the family goes back at least 5 generations. He has a special focus on his local music of Oriel. He is highly regarded internationally but also known especially well here in Clare as a regular tutor at the Willie Clancy Summer School and from appearances at Feakle Traditional Music Festival. (Thursday 3 Dec, 8.00pm)

About Paula Carroll

Paula Carroll is an independent radio producer, documentary-maker and specialist music broadcaster. She is one of the producer/presenters of the long-established West Wind traditional music strand on Clare FM, and creator of the highly popular Kitchen Sessions Series on Clare FM.