ICO creates Covid-inspired online series

To celebrate the Irish Chamber Orchestra’s 50th Anniversary Year, they have commissioned a Covid-inspired series of ‘shorts’ through creative and collaborative partnerships with thirteen arts specialists.

These heart-warming connections of inspired creativity will broadcast on ICO social media channels over four Thursdays from the November 5th to 26th.

A play on Irish Chamber Orchestra (ICO), the I Create Online series is an initial 4-part collaborative series showcasing a broad range of creative disciplines with each creative expression accompanied by music from the Irish Chamber Orchestra.

“Our mission is to bring the ICO into people’s hearts and homes, to inspire and move them with innovative collaborations, whilst also supporting fellow artists,” said ICO CEO Gerard Keenan.

“We at ICO are extremely grateful to the participating artists who have worked with us throughout this creative process in extraordinary circumstances. It has been a privilege to develop these projects and to forge new relationships with a whole new world of artists and technology.”

The first collaboration on Thursday 5 November is a three-way partnership with socially engaged practitioner and photographer Deirdre Power, animator Philip Shanahan and the Irish Chamber Orchestra. This powerful project observes and captures the emotion of a city, and its people through the lens of Covid-19. The ICO soundscape is the hauntingly atmospheric Oblivion by Astor Piazzolla which conjures up a complex mix of emotions which cannot be put into words but is powerfully reflected in the vivid imagery.

The second collaboration on Thursday 12 November is a three-way collaboration with Aerialist Aisling Ní Cheallaigh, ICO Cellist Christian Elliott and Film Editor, Michelle Ryan. Aisling performs her ICO commissioned improvisation to Christian Elliott’s stunning arrangement of the old American folksong, The House of the Rising Sun.

Thursday 19 November marks our third collaboration – a five-way fusion with renowned Guitarist Jimmy Smyth, Singer Karrie O’Sullivan Holmes and the Irish Chamber Orchestra as they perform a very special string arrangement, of David Bowie’s Life on Mars, by ICO violinist Kenneth Rice and Producer/Guitarist Jimmy Smyth.

The music has been cleverly adapted for visual effect by film editor Dominik Kosicki, with recording and production by Paul Ashe-Browne. Karrie’s amazing voice really resonates with orchestral accompaniment and this rendition is simply powerful.

Our fourth and final offering in the current series on Thursday 26 November features an adapted extract from Time After Time by children’s author Judi Curtin, cleverly narrated by ICO Cellist, Aoífe Nic Athlaoich and colourfully animated by Phil Shanahan. The soundscape Wave is performed by the ICO and is the fruit of a bountiful collaboration between ICO and composer Sam Perkin and The Arts Council of Ireland.

ICO’s first series of I Create Online will stream on social media each Thursday from 5-26 November. Join us online for this fabulous series of creative ‘shorts’ in November. See www.irishchamberorchestra.com

The Irish Chamber Orchestra is resident at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance at the University of Limerick and is funded by The Arts Council of Ireland/An Chomhairle Ealaíon.

International touring is generously supported by Culture Ireland. For further information click here.