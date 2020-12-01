Covid-19 Daily Update

Tuesday, December 1st – 6.10pm – 18 further death – 269 new cases reported nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been informed that 18 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. (15 deaths occurred in November; 1 in October and 2 are under investigation).

There have been 2,069 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths. (2 deaths have been denotified)

An additional 269 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 72,798. (15 cases have been denotified)

*6 new cases have been reported in Clare.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 1,502. *(Measured at midnight on 28/11/20 but doesn’t include any of the cases confirmed today).

*The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that 43 people have died in Co Clare from the virus. The median age of deaths was 81. *(Correct as of 20/11/20).

