Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Clare and several other areas.

The warning, which will take effect from 9.00pm this evening, covers Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford as well as the province of Leinster. A Status Orange warning has been issued for Cork.

Met Éireann has said: “Becoming very windy tonight (Tuesday night) and on Wednesday morning. Strong and gusty southeast winds, veering southwest will gust up to 100km/h.

Due to high seas and strong onshore winds, there is the elevated risk of coastal flooding.”

The warning will be valid from 9.00pm Tuesday until 9.00am on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a Status Orange Gale Warning has been issued for Irish coastal areas including Clare.

South to southeasterly winds will reach gale to strong gale force this evening (Tuesday) and tonight from Belfast Lough to Carnsore Point to Loop Head, increasing to storm force for a time between Roches Point and Valentia overnight.

