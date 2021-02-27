Garda house checks on Mandatory Self-Quarantine

Gardaí have confirmed that they will be undertaking a series of house checks on people entering the State who are reported to as not engaging with the Department of Health monitoring process.

To date, detectives attached to the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) have already conducted house calls in relation to people who entered the State without the required PCR tests.

The health and safety of Garda personnel is a key priority for the organisation and has been throughout the pandemic.

Failure to comply with the relevant public health regulation – SI No 44 of 2021 under the Health Act 1947 – is an offence and the passenger may be subject to prosecution, punishable by a fine not exceeding €2,500 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 6 months or both.

Where Gardaí determine there has been a breach a file will be submitted to the DPP for directions in each case.

To ensure the accuracy of data provided on this matter, An Garda Síochána will progressively provide data relating to the progress of these checks from the middle of next week.