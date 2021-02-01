Covid-19 Daily Update

Monday, February 1st – 6.05pm – 10 further deaths – 1,062 new cases reported nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been informed that 10 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have been 3,317 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 1,062 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 197,553. (57 cases have been denotified)

*8 new cases have been reported in Clare.

The total number of cases reported in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 4,254. (The figure does not include cases confirmed today).

*The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that there have been 65 Covid-related deaths in Clare.

