Wind and rain warnings for Clare

Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow wind and rain warnings for a large part of the country including Clare.

The weather service has warned that southerly winds will reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 65km/h, with gusts of 90 to 110km/h, possibly higher on exposed coasts. Where winds are onshore there is a risk of coastal flooding.

The warning will take effect from 9.00pm on Monday and will remain in place until 6.00am on Wednesday.

Met Éireann is also warning of heavy rain on Monday night and Tuesday coupled with the strong southerly winds. Some river and localised surface flooding possible. Rainfall totals of 30 to 50mm, higher in mountainous regions.

