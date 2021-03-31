Man due in court over alleged assault

A man will appear in court in Ennis tomorrow morning charged in connection with a recent alleged assault in Co Clare.

The man was arrested early today following a stand-off with Gardaí at a property in Newmarket on Fergus.

Uniformed Gardaí from Shannon had travelled to the property in the village to arrest the man but he refused to leave the house. He was seen at a window brandishing at least one weapon believed to be a knife.

When the man refused to exit the building, and after brandishing a knife at a window, members of the Garda Armed Support Unit had to force their way into the house. Inside they were met by a man whom they were forced to pepper-spray in order to subdue.

The man was forcibly removed from the building and taken into custody.

The incident was filmed by at least one passer-by while the footage was later shared on social media.

Gardaí are also understood to be investigating an alleged threat against a member of the force and other incidents believed to be anti-social in nature. Files are expected to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for consideration.