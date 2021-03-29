Vandals uproot trees in Clarecastle

Gardaí are appealing for information about an incident of vandalism that occurred in Clarecastle recently.

During the early hours of Tuesday morning last, apple trees which had been planted in the People’s Park in Clarecastle by the Tidy Towns Committee were all uprooted.

These trees were planted close to where shrubs had been planted and these shrubs were stolen some time ago.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “It is very disheartening for the Committee and the volunteers that are trying to make this a beautiful family friendly park for the residents of Clarecastle.”

Gardaí are carrying out patrols but we would ask that if anyone sees any acts of vandalism or criminal damage being carried out in the park to contact Ennis Garda Station.

Ennis Gardaí can be contacted on 065 6846100 while anyone with information call also call the Garda confidential line on 1800 666111.