Man due in court in connection with armed robbery

A man will appear in court in Ennis today charged in connection with a recent armed robbery and attempted burglary in the town.

Gardaí arrested and charged a man in relation to a robbery in Co. Clare on April 19, 2021.

Shortly after 1am a man, armed what is believed to be a handgun and a crowbar entered a shop on Gort Road in Ennis. The man threatened staff and demanded cash from till. One customer in the shop at the time was also threatened.

The staff member handed over the contents of the till and the man left then left the shop. No person was injured during the incident. Uniformed and detective Gardaí from Ennis Garda Station attended and commenced an investigation.

A man, aged in his 20s, was then arrested on April 26, 2021. He was brought to Ennis Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Ennis District Court this morning.

The man is also charged in connection with an attempted burglary at a petrol station on Quin Road, Ennis also on the April 19, 2021.