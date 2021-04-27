New Simon Community Sicsock partnership

Mid West Simon Community and Sicsock.com have announced a new Partnership.

For every pair of Socks Sicsock.com sell online, they are kindly going to donate 1 pair to a Homeless Charity of their choice and Mid West Simon Community are delighted to be one of the chosen homeless charities.

CEO of Mid West Simon Community, Ms. Jackie Bonfield said: “We are excited to Partner with Sicsock.com and be able to give socks to those who need them, especially when the weather is cold.

This week Sicsock.com presented us with 270 pairs of stylish Socks and we are really looking forward to them being worn by our clients who really need them. SicSock.com is all about expressing who you are and what you love through the socks you wear.”

MD of Sicsock.com, Mr Eoghan Carroll stated: “We are delighted to be donating high quality socks to the Mid West Simon Community on an ongoing basis. When we launched Sicsock.com, we did so with the intention of giving back in some capacity. Homelessness is a huge issue here in Ireland, and clean, fresh socks are one of the most sought-after items at shelters and charities.

As our company grows, we are committed to matching our sales to our donations. We are proudly based in Limerick and since charity begins at home, we are kicking things off by supporting our local organisations. By the end of the year, we hope to donate more than 20,000 pairs to those sleeping rough around the country. Sicsock.com sell premium quality interest based socks online.”