Two men arrested and drugs seized

Two men were arrested and an estimated €50,000 worth of drugs was seized in a Garda operation in Co Clare yesterday.

As part of ongoing investigations into the activities of criminal groups involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs and related criminal activity in Mid-West Region, Gardaí carried out an operation in Co. Clare on Friday.

In the course of a search, suspected cannabis with a street value of €50,000 was seized by Gardaí during the search of a wooded area near Clarecastle.

Two males were arrested, one in his mid-forties and one in his late fifties. Both are currently detained at Garda Stations in the Clare Garda Division under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Acting, 1996. They can be held for up to seven days.

In follow up searches at a number of locations in the Ennis area, approximately €2,000 of suspected cocaine and drug dealing paraphernalia have been seized.

The operation is being led by Divisional Drugs Units from Clare and Limerick with assistance of the ASU and other local units.

All of the drugs seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis. The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.