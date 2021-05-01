Covid-19 Updates – May 2021

Saturday, May 1st – 4.30pm – 3 further deaths – 569 new cases reported nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been informed that 3 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have been 4,896 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 569 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 249,437. (2 cases has been denotified)

*No countycase figures released today.

The total number of cases reported in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 4,861. (The figure does not include cases confirmed today).

*The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that there have been 108 Covid-related deaths in Clare.

National Vaccination Update

1,527,844 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

1,097,742 people have received their first dose

430,102 people have received their second dose

**All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.