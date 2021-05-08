Garda advice on increased traffic at Vaccination Centres

An increase in traffic volumes in the vicinity of both the Ennis and Meelick Centres can be expected over the coming weeks, according to An Garda Síochána.

People attending for their vaccination are advised that they should only attend within 5 or 10 minutes of their appointment time.

At the Ennis Centre, once the numbers attending increase –

– There will be no right turns (bollards on centre line of road) into the Hotel Site – people coming from the Ennis side will need to continue past the Hotel to the next roundabout and then enter the site with a left hand turn

– There will be no right turn out of the Abbey Court / Abbey Ville estates, people exiting from this development will need to go left down to the roundabout and then continue

At the Meelick Centre – as the traffic volumes to the Vaccination Centre will probably affect the normal flow of traffic at the roundabout close to the Radisson, people will need to be made aware that when taking the slip road from the N18 (Junction 4) towards Limerick, they will need to be aware that there may be slow moving traffic at the roundabout at the bottom of the slip road.