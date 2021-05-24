Kemmy Business School recognises Clare Junior Cycle Students

Students from the mid-west region who obtained a Distinction (90-100%) in Junior Cycle Business Studies in 2019 were presented with Certificates of Achievement from the Kemmy Business School (KBS), University of Limerick (UL).

The event, held in association with the Business Studies Teachers Association of Ireland (BSTAI), celebrates and recognises excellence in Junior Cycle Business Studies.

At this, our first virtual awards ceremony and the eighth year that the Kemmy Business School (KBS) has held these awards, 105 students representing 45 secondary schools from Clare, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary, were recognised at the ceremony, which was also viewed by their parents, families, business studies teachers and school principals.

In welcoming the students to the ceremony, Prof. Philip O’Regan, Former Dean, Kemmy Business School, said, “We are delighted to recognise this fantastic achievement of our young awardees – the region’s top Business Studies students in the Junior Certificate 2019. I congratulate all on their wonderful achievement and would also like to pay tribute to the commitment and dedication of their teachers in helping the students achieve such excellence”.

This year’s guest speaker was Gearóid Hegarty, All-Star & PwC Hurler of the Year 2020. Gearóid was part of the All-Ireland winning Limerick hurling team of 2018 and 2020 and is a Kemmy Business School alumnus himself. Gearóid spoke about his own journey, on and off the pitch, and congratulated all the recipients on their amazing achievement.

Kemmy Business School, University of Limerick, is one of Ireland’s leading business schools, with a reputation for quality and employability of graduates. This event reinforces the important relationship between Kemmy Business School, University of Limerick, and the region’s second-level students, their schools and their business studies teachers. Recent years has seen a significant increase in demand for the school’s undergraduate programmes.

Ms Olivia Cumiskey, Chairperson, Limerick/Clare Branch of the BSTAI thanked the Kemmy Business School for organising the event and thanked the teachers who supported their students behind the scenes, and in front of the class, which led in part to their achievement.

Commenting at the ceremony, Ms Margaret McDonnell, Honorary National President, BSTAI, said: “in 2019 36,268 students sat the Junior Cycle Business Studies Exam and only 1.8% of those achieved the distinction, getting over 90% of an overall grade, so this is a fantastic result”.

Following the Awards Ceremony, the Kemmy Business School ran a social media photograph competition asking awardees to submit photographs of themselves with their awards. So enthused by the effort and participation of applicants were the committee that it was decided to expand their prize pool to the 10 best photographs. The overall winner was Iris Carvalho, followed by Aoife Crowley, with Ronan Griffin completing the top three.