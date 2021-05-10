Lough Derg RNLI welcomes four local volunteers

Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat station has welcomed Stephen Seymour, Ania Skrzypczynska, Ciara Moylan and Richard Nolan as new volunteers to the RNLI family.

RNLI lifeboat volunteers come from a multiplicity of backgrounds. And though some may have no previous maritime experience before they enrol, this is not an issue as the RNLI provide a comprehensive and rigorous programme that equips trainees to meet all necessary requirements to be crew on a lifeboat.

Being an RNLI lifeboat crew is one of the most exciting and fulfilling roles a person can perform; it offers volunteers the opportunity to make a difference in their local community, to save lives, and to be part of an inclusive and diverse organisation.

Stephen Seymour is a dairy farmer who lives and farms close to Dromineer. He says, having a greater amount of free time, he decided to find out more about joining the lifeboat crew. Stephen says that a strong impetus for him to volunteer with the RNLI, was the ‘opportunity it would provide to save lives on the lake’.

Ania Skrzypczynska, a graphic designer, moved to Dromineer a year ago. She says following encouragement from her neighbour, Eleanor Hooker, a volunteer helm at the station, she decided to visit the station and to find out what volunteering with the lifeboat would entail. Ania says ‘boating is very new to me and lifeboating is certainly not something I was familiar with, however it sounded like an exciting adventure’ with the chance to learn new skills. Even though initially she says she was a ‘bit apprehensive about this big commitment’, she’s glad she’s joined the crew and hopes to be able to ‘make a positive impact in someone’s life’.

Ciara Moylan, a Rooms Division Manager at the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh, lives in Dromineer village. She says ‘living so close to a lifeboat station and growing up on the lake, it’s always something I’ve wanted to be a part of’. Of her experience as an RNLI volunteer thus far, Ciara says it’s ‘extremely rewarding and I am very grateful to be part of this organization and having access to all of the knowledge I’ve already received and will continue to receive’.

Richard Nolan runs a Consulting Business. He says after ‘moving home from London, I was excited to get involved in various local causes’ to help where he could and to get to know local people having been away for so long. Richard says that living by the lake, he was ‘particularly excited to see positions advertised with the RNLI’ as it presented him with the opportunity to support his community and also to get to know the lake. Of his initial training over the past few months, Richard says he recognised ‘this wasn’t going to be an average volunteering opportunity’ but says that the ‘team have all been phenomenally supportive’.

Dom Sharkey, a senior helm at the station said: “It’s great to see local men and women volunteer for the lifeboat. I’m delighted to welcome our four enthusiastic new recruits to the Lough Derg RNLI crew.”

Lough Derg RNLI has remained operational throughout the pandemic with volunteers working amid Covid-19 restrictions and with additional safety protocols in place.

However, these Covid-19 restrictions have also meant that our dedicated local fundraisers have been unable to fundraise for the charity in the same way.

RNLI lifesaving and drowning prevention depend on supporter fundraising and the generous donations that you and others give, and that is why the current Mayday Mile and JustGiving campaigns provide safe and fun ways for you to support the RNLI and your local station on Lough Derg.

To find out more about how you can support Lough Derg RNLI, please click here.