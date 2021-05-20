Mark presents Lough Derg RNLI with lifeboat model

RNLI lifeboat enthusiast Mark Conway, accompanied by his carer Ivana Kottesova, visited Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat station recently to present volunteers with a model he made of their Atlantic 85 lifeboat, Jean Spier.

Mark, a client of the Brothers of Mercy based in Limerick, says he’s been making models all his life. He says because of his ‘admiration for the brave lifeboat men and women within the RNLI’, he set himself the challenge to make a model lifeboat for each of the stations in Ireland.

Before the pandemic, Mark presented Kinsale RNLI and Kilrush RNLI with model lifeboats for their stations. He says he is currently working on a model for Lough Ree RNLI.

In line with Covid19 guidelines, a total of fifteen people gathered outdoors by the station for the presentation. On behalf of all the volunteers at the station, Christine O’Malley, Lifeboat Operations Manager, thanked Mark and gave him an RNLI keyring, stickers and pin to mark the occasion.

As Mark’s visit coincided with crew training, he was delighted to see the lifeboat launch on exercise and was conversant on all the specifications of the Atlantic 85 lifeboat.