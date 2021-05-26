Urgent action needed on Kilkee sewage upgrade works

Clare Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley is calling for urgent action from Irish Water on its sewage upgrade works at Kilkee.

Speaking in the Seanad, Senator Dooley commented, “Yet again the town of Kilkee finds itself with a no-swim imposition, no bathing in the bay at Kilkee for the third year in a row now.

“When you go back to 2018 and 2019, both the town and the area were promised that a plan was underway to improve the infrastructure, that this situation would not be allowed to continue but unfortunately it has.”

The Senator noted that the no-swim notice is coming at a really difficult time where people are encouraged to stay at home and enjoy their holidays in Ireland.

Senator Dooley added, “There is nowhere more beautiful than Kilkee on a fine summer’s day. And so many people find an attraction there but there is little point in people going on their holidays to Kilkee if they can’t swim.

“Until such time as Irish Water come forward with a plan and a programme to upgrade the sewage infrastructure than I don’t think we should stop seeking action from Irish Water on their infrastructure.

“We need to see these kinds of locations addressed, we need to see the infrastructure appropriately repaired and upgraded so that people aren’t left in a situation where they are on holidays in a town like Kilkee and unable to use the most important amenity that’s there.”