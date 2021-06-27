Busy Sunday for Killaloe Coast Guard

Killaloe Coast Guard unit respond to four separate incidents on Lough Derg on Sunday.

At 12:15pm the team was tasked to assist a vessel with six persons on board 1km North of Killaloe. The vessel had experienced engine difficulty and lost power.

On reaching the scene, a Coast Guard crew member was transferred to the casualty vessel and tow line was set up. The vessel was then taken on tow back to Harbour Village Killaloe where a shore team assisted in the safe mooring of the vessel.

At 3:35pm, the volunteer crews was requested to respond to a reported of a person in the water 2km North of Killaloe close to the Clare shore.

While enroute to the incident, the unit was stood down as the person was assisted from the water and did not require medical assistance. It’s understood that a staff member at Killaloe Sailing Club went to the man’s assistance.

Less than an hour later, at around 4:15pm, the crew responded to assist a cruiser with engine difficulty 2km North of Killaloe. On arrival a crew member was transferred to the causality vessel and a tow line was set up.

The vessel was taken on tow back to Derg Marina where the shore team assisted in the safe mooring of the vessel.

At 5:30pm, the Killaloe unit was tasked once again to reports of jetskis speeding and putting swimmers in danger close to Killaloe Bridge.

A boat crew relaunched from Pier Head and stopped all vessels that were found to be speeding within the speed limit area. An Garda Síochána were also at Ballina slipway speaking with jetski’s owners.

All the incidents were coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.