Clare projects get outdoor infrastructure funding

Allocations for the new ‘Additional Outdoor Infrastructure Fund’ have been announced by Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan T.D.

The fund, which will help ensure a Safe Outdoor Summer, will support 234 projects across 30 local authorities to the tune of over €13 million.

Five projects in Clare will receive a total of €84,520 under the scheme.

Local authorities were invited to apply to the funding stream in late April for short term measures which would enhance outdoor urban space and improve walking and cycling facilities. The measures are now being introduced as quickly as possible to support the gradual re-opening of society in a safe manner and include projects such as kerb widening to facilitate outdoor dining, new on street furniture, improved cycling facilities, and traffic management changes that prioritise pedestrians and cyclists.

The Additional Outdoor Infrastructure Fund is being administered by the National Transport Authority (NTA) as part of its overall national funding programme.

Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan T.D. said: “We want to ensure that local authorities have the resources they need to help communities enjoy a safe outdoor summer. The Additional Outdoor Infrastructure Fund enables measures such as cycling and walking infrastructure, the re-allocation of road and street space and traffic management arrangements.

These measures, combined with other government initiatives for outdoor dining and outdoor recreation infrastructure, will support local authorities in re-creating open spaces and facilities which will both take into account public health guidelines and allow communities to thrive once again.”

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton TD said: “As we gradually emerge from restrictions, it is important that the public can enjoy the summer months in a safe manner. These projects will play an essential role in making that happen. Whether it’s choosing to walk or cycle on new infrastructure or meeting friends in a designated communal space, these new spaces will enable the public to travel and gather in a safe environment.”