Consultation on Inis Cealtra Visitor Experience plan

Following a warmly received workshop held online in April, Tandem Partners Ltd, working on behalf of Clare County Council, is appealing to interested communities and businesses to register for a second Online ‘Zoom’ update so that Tandem can share their interpretive ambitions for Inis Cealtra and concepts for the Old Rectory building in Mountshannon.

The Online Zoom update takes place on Tuesday, 15 June from 12 noon to 1pm, and registration is essential. Please contact Sheila@tandemdesign.co.uk by 10am on Monday 14th June if you wish to register. Tandem Partners will send a link that enables you to connect to the Zoom update. Only one person may register per form. This update will focus only on the interpretive elements of the project.

Separately, Tandem is also interested to know more about the history and heritage of Mountshannon and would be delighted to talk with people who have memories of living and growing up in the area.

For people who have stories and memories to contribute, there is a face-to-face session with Tandem from 2.30-4.30pm on the same day (15 June) in the amphitheatre in Aistear Park. Booking is by appointment only by contacting Sheila@tandemdesign.co.uk.

Please book by 10am on Monday 14th June. Please note that this session is for those who have stories to contribute and it is not a presentation session. Due to public health measures, there will be 30-minute appointments available. Since this event is outdoors, it is advisable to dress appropriately.

Tandem Partners are award-winning Visitor Experience consultants working on behalf of Clare County Council on the Inis Cealtra Visitor Experience.