Lahinch sees return of South of Ireland golf

The South of Ireland Amateur Open Championship returns to the world-famous links at Lahinch Golf Club after a break of twenty-four months due to the cancellation of the tournament last year.

The 119th hosting of the Championship commences on Wednesday 21st July and concludes on Sunday 25th July 2021.

150 of Ireland’s leading amateur golfers will play in the 36-hole strokeplay qualifier over Wednesday and Thursday, with the top 64 qualifying for the matchplay part of the competition which starts on Friday and concludes with the semi-finals and final on Sunday 25th July.

Pierse Motors Volkswagen, based in Tipperary town, are delighted to confirm their continued sponsorship of Ireland’s oldest Championship. Gary Pierse, Managing Director of Pierse Motors, commented “Pierse Motors Volkswagen’s partnership with Lahinch Golf Club and Golf Ireland commenced in 2016 and we are delighted to continue with our sponsorship of the South of Ireland Championship. Lahinch boasts one of the finest links golf courses in the country and I have no doubt the tournament will be a huge success once again.”

Johnny O’Brien, Captain Lahinch Golf Club, said “The South, played mid-summer at peak holiday time in Lahinch, is generally regarded as the most enjoyable of the amateur ‘majors’ where golf is the talk of the village throughout the week.”

“Lahinch Golf Club is appreciative of the support of Golf Ireland in ensuring that our leading golfers have the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of previous winners such as John Burke, JB Carr, Paul McGinley, Darren Clarke, and Graeme McDowell.”

“While we were not in a position to host the Championship last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year, more than ever, Lahinch and the surrounding area is gearing up for another memorable five days of golf and visitors are welcome to come along and join in the festivities along the west coast of Clare this July.”

Jim Long, Chairperson, Munster Region Golf Ireland, said “Golf Ireland is delighted to continue its long association with Lahinch Golf Club. The South of Ireland Championship is one of the oldest and most prestigious championships in the world and we wish all the competitors well when the tournament commences in a few weeks. The roll of honour of past winners truly reflects the high esteem in which the South of Ireland is held by both the players and supporters of amateur golf.”

Closing date for entries is midnight on Wednesday 23rd June 2021.