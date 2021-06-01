Covid-19 – Daily Update

Tuesday, June 1st – 6.00pm – 337 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Monday 31st May, they had been notified of 337 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

**Due to the current disruption of the HSE IT systems daily Covid-19 figures are not available. Backdated figures will be published when possible.

Previous Full Update

Friday, May 14th – 3.05pm – 4 further deaths – 425 new cases reported nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been informed that 4 further persons diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have been 4,941 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths. (1 death has been denotified)

An additional 456 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 254,870. (5 case has been denotified)

*Case numbers for Clare for today (Friday) are awaited…

The total number of cases reported in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 4,906. (The figure does not include cases confirmed today).

*The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that there have been 108 Covid-related deaths in Clare.

National Vaccination Update

1,922,913 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

1,408,105 people have received their first dose

514,808 people have received their second dose

**All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.

#informedcommunities