Shannon based Morovi continues to expand

A Shannon based sports intermediary and sport management business has been awarded ‘Best Impact on Irish Sports 2021’ at the Irish Enterprise Awards 2021.

Morovi Sports Management is one of Ireland’s premium sport management agencies and currently represents a variety of international athletes within the football industry.

They currently represent players whom have represented their countries, such as Jamaica, Scotland Ladies, Grenada, British Virgin Islands and Rep. of Ireland.

Morovi Sports’ Steve O’Mara said: “We manage all their contractual negotiations, seek out brand and corporate endorsements and sponsorship deals. We also support them in the relocation process, such as securing residential properties, schooling for their dependents and supporting them in securing studies if necessary.”

We have recently secured deals with the SWPL1 (Scottish Women’s Premier League), the highest level of ladies football in Scotland, whilst securing trials for some top level clubs such as Watford, Fulham and Hull City. We have broadened our market reach and have been working closely on scouting new players to support clubs based in the USA, and clubs playing in USL1, USL2, USL Championship and top tier, MLS.”

With the professional service and business integrity we work within Morovi Sports Management has recently won the award for ‘Biggest Impact in Irish Sport, 2021’ which was issued by the Irish Enterprise Awards and EU Business.

Steve O’Mara added: “As we continue to grow our business, expand into new markets and look to sign and represent new players and athletes in various sports, we will continue to operate out of our Shannon Hub.”