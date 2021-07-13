Air services to double at Shannon Airport

Air services at Shannon Airport are set to double from eight to sixteen in time for the lifting of the non-essential travel ban on the 19th July with a significant increase in destinations, services and frequencies.

Ryanair currently operate eight services from Shannon which recommenced on 15th June to Barcelona-Reus, Stansted, Gatwick, Kaunas, Krakow, Wroclaw, Warsaw-Modlin and Manchester.

A further eight services will commence to holiday sunspots including Corfu, a newly announced route, and Faro, Lanzarote, Malaga, Palma and Tenerife. One additional new route is also expected to be announced shortly.

In all, a total of 72 weekly flights will operate through Shannon up to the end of October. Ryanair will also begin operating a new Turin service from December to capture the winter ski market.

Welcoming the additional service, Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said: “The reopening of international travel is a very significant step forward not only for Shannon Airport, but for the thousands of jobs and businesses along the Wild Atlantic Way and mid-west, that depend on these services to support their operations.

“With the introduction of the EU Digital Covid Certificate, together with the roll-out of the vaccination programme, which is powering ahead, there is a real sense of optimism in the air. Although there is a long road ahead of us to get airport passenger numbers back to anything like 2019 levels, it is important to acknowledge these milestones on our journey to recover and rebuild our business.”

“In readiness for the reopening of international travel we are launching a two-prong marketing strategy with targeted radio, poster, press advertising, digital and social media marketing to welcome passengers back to Shannon Airport, and promote our air services,” said Ms. Considine.